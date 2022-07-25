Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Brett Watson to Fill Vacancy in 3rd Judicial District Court

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment of Brett Watson, Topeka, to the 3rd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Parrish.

“I know Brett will serve as Third District Court Judge with fairness, respect, and empathy,” said Governor Kelly. “Brett has demonstrated his legal skills and service to the community during his time at the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.”

Watson is a Deputy District Attorney with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting criminal cases. He previously worked as an Assistant County Attorney for Finney County Attorney’s Office and was a Staff Attorney for the Kansas Criminal Code Recodification Commission. Watson is active in the legal community as a member of the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association, where he was awarded Prosecutor of the Year in 2019. He was born in Liberal, Kan. and earned his juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I have devoted my law career to public service,” Watson said. “My legal knowledge and experience in the judicial system has equipped me with the skills necessary to serve from the bench.”

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Maban Wright, Jay Befort, and Todd M. Thornburg.