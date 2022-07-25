Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Brett Watson to Fill Vacancy in 3rd Judicial District Court

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment of Brett Watson, Topeka, to the 3rd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Parrish.

“I know Brett will serve as Third District Court Judge with fairness, respect, and empathy,” said Governor Kelly. “Brett has demonstrated his legal skills and service to the community during his time at the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.”

Watson is a Deputy District Attorney with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting criminal cases. He previously worked as an Assistant County Attorney for Finney County Attorney’s Office and was a Staff Attorney for the Kansas Criminal Code Recodification Commission. Watson is active in the legal community as a member of the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association, where he was awarded Prosecutor of the Year in 2019. He was born in Liberal, Kan. and earned his juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I have devoted my law career to public service,” Watson said. “My legal knowledge and experience in the judicial system has equipped me with the skills necessary to serve from the bench.”

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Maban Wright, Jay Befort, and Todd M. Thornburg.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Appoints Maban Wright to Fill Vacancy in the 3rd Judicial District 
Next articleKBI Investigating Monday Morning Homicide In Chanute
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation toCommunity Service Award Recipient Banquet honoring Dorothy Wilson

Derek Nester -
The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to...

KBI Investigating Monday Morning Homicide In Chanute

Derek Nester -
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Maban Wright to Fill Vacancy in the 3rd Judicial District 

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment...

KSDE receives $100,000 grant to help bring local flour to child nutrition programs

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA — A $100,000 federal grant will help the...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.