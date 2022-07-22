Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Barnes, Kan Cattleman Indicted For Alleged Financial Crimes

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations or securities, and one count of false statement to a federally insured bank.

According to court documents, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes as operator of Double S Cattle Company, LLC is accused of allegedly selling approximately 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency although FSA guidelines prohibit the sale of collateral in which the federal government agency has security interest without prior approval. Schurle is also accused of allegedly attempting to deposit a $13,452 check into his bank account that was issued to both him and FSA despite the check not being endorsed by FSA. A grand jury additionally indicted Schurle for allegedly failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

The defendant is scheduled for his initial court appearance July 21 at 1:30 p.m. before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenny is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Previous article7-22-22 SHRINE BOWL PREVIEW-EILERT PROMOTED-BASEBALL BACK-FOOTBALL MONEY
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

7-22-22 SHRINE BOWL PREVIEW-EILERT PROMOTED-BASEBALL BACK-FOOTBALL MONEY

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8125863-7-22-22-shrine-bowl-preview-eilert-promoted-baseball-back-football-money

Area Athletes and Coaches Set for 2022 Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines -
The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be held...

[NCKS] Kansas Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg Saturday

Sports Ticket -

The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is taking place this Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg.  The nckssports.com area will have plenty of representation at this year's event.  Brennan Walker from Beloit, Keyan Miller and Dalton Owen of Concordia, Smith Center's Colton Haresnape and Chase Poague and Matthew Rodriguez of Southeast of Saline are all playing for the West squad, while Beloit's Brad Gober and Concordia's Jordan Echer are assistant coaches for the West.  The West will battle the East in the annual football all-star game with kickoff at 7:00 Saturday night at Carnie Smith Stadium, the home of the Pittsburg State Gorillas.  Full rosters and info can be found at the link below.

2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Osborne Native Eilert Promoted to Assistant Coach at West Virginia

Dusty Deines -
Josh Eilert, a 2000 graduate of Oborne High School,...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.