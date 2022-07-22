Barnes, Kan Cattleman Indicted For Alleged Financial Crimes

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations or securities, and one count of false statement to a federally insured bank.

According to court documents, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes as operator of Double S Cattle Company, LLC is accused of allegedly selling approximately 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency although FSA guidelines prohibit the sale of collateral in which the federal government agency has security interest without prior approval. Schurle is also accused of allegedly attempting to deposit a $13,452 check into his bank account that was issued to both him and FSA despite the check not being endorsed by FSA. A grand jury additionally indicted Schurle for allegedly failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

The defendant is scheduled for his initial court appearance July 21 at 1:30 p.m. before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenny is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.