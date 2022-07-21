Search

President Joe Biden (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)
National News: Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By: Derek Nester

Date:

by Jennifer Shutt, Kansas Reflector
July 21, 2022

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced Thursday morning.

Biden is fully vaccinated against the virus and has twice received booster doses, according to the statement. He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral prescription medication that is meant to reduce the severity of symptoms and the duration of illness.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” she continued.

The White House plans to provide daily updates on Biden’s condition.

The White House said Biden will continue to “carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” and will return to work in-person until he tests negative.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said.

