Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary of Fancy Creek North Branch, South of Barnes

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Fancy Creek North Branch where it crosses under All American Road near 1st Road in Washington County to Fancy Creek North Branch in Riley County. The stream advisory is a result of application of wastewater during a period of high rainfall from a confined animal feeding operation (CAFO). The CAFO, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are working to address the issue.

Potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in the intermittent stream and unnamed tributary to Fancy Creek. If you live or have activities near this stream near these locations, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind the advisory once water samples show no health risk and water contact has been deemed safe.