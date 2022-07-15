Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/11/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 07/5/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

TreanorHL, Lawrence, KS

For April-June jail services

$155,108.86-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6715

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Autopsy transport and repair services

$1,550.00-Coroner Fund-P.O. #6714

Rock Township

For Marshall Wind Payment

$5,000.00-County General-P.O. #6713

Guittard Township

For Marshall Wind Payment

$10,000.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6712

Temps Disposal Service, Marysville, KS

For tornado disposal

$3,226.50-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6674

Cenex Fleetcard

For fuel

$9,248.53-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6595

Interstate Glass

For windows

$4,375.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6596

Elizabeth M Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fees June 10 thru July 8, 2022

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6695

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the payment to CES for engineering services for the Health Department floor shoring out of the ARPA funds in the amount of $2,707.75. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For labor & parts

$2,452.98-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109352

Bramhall Dozer Service, Inc.

Machine hire

$5,060.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109353

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Ketter’s will be putting in a tube North of Home City. Bridge work continues.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and Register of Deeds Martha Roesch present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:25 a.m. Unanimous.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch presented a bid from Network Computer Solutions for a new computer in the amount of $1,794.31.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Carol O’Neal as a part time clerk to work 2 days a week in the Register of Deeds office with no benefits at the rate of $18.11/hr to begin work on 07/19/22. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The tax sale date will be August 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Marysville and the Marshall County Commissioners to conduct a special tax sale for 205 N 10th. The City Attorney will proceed with the tax sale.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Marysville and the Marshall County Commissioners for the tax sale of 205 N 10th St, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. Cheryl reported that their hearing and cholesterol machines were destroyed in the tornado so new ones of those have been ordered. Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla is concerned about the content amount that was insured. County Clerk Sandra Wilson will check with KCAMP.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney-client privileged discussions regarding potential litigation with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar, County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla with the option to call in County Clerk Sandra Wilson to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:20 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of that executive session.

Marysville City Administrator Austin St. John joined the meeting. The City recently purchased a new recycling trailer and was asking the Board to consider insuring this trailer since it is our recycling semi that pulls the trailer. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will look into the possibility of some type of agreement for the recycling trailer.

Tyler Ellsworth with KutakRock Law met with the Board and a Zoom called was conducted to include David Arteberry with Stifel Public Finance to make introductions to all the Board members and to discuss financing for the new law enforcement center. Commissioner Bramhall and County Clerk Sandra Wilson have had a copy of Zoom meetings with Mr. Ellsworth and Mr. Arteberry discussing the possible financing options. Leasehold Certificates of Participation or Private Placement Lease are the options the Board will likely be moving forward with. The Board will need to decide how much funding will be necessary and then a Notice of Intent will be published in the newspaper for 2 consecutive weeks. The information needed for the Notice of Intent is the total anticipated project cost and the total anticipated upfront contribution being made by the County. As soon as the architect and CM at Risk provide that information, the Board will be able to move forward. Both Mr. Ellsworth and Mr. Arteberry have submitted contracts for services to be entered into. The Board has taken no action on those contracts at this time.

Matt and James with Network Computer Solutions met with the Board to discuss the IT Incident that occurred last week. Our CIC server basically quit performing and we were without the tax or AP software for about 2 days. An onsite tech was sent up the day following the event and spent the day trying to solve the issues. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker voiced frustrations with communication and feels that we often get put between the software vendors and the IT techs which often delays resolution of our issues for days and sometimes weeks. Matt said that this issue definitely needs to be addressed and the team would get together to see how this can be streamlined. NCS currently has a tech come to the courthouse every Thursday and will look into adding an additional day for a tech to be onsite. A new server will be quoted that can handle the increased workload created by the new CIC software and we will move forward with replacing the server at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss non-elected personnel – payroll with the Board, Sheriff Tim Ackerman, Deputy County Clerk/Payroll Clerk Sammi Jackson and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:45 a.m. Unanimous.

Special payroll request for the Sheriff’s office has been denied.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:04 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 18th at the Marshall County Fair office to begin at 9:00 a.m.