Join KD 94 & Z-96.3 At Area Fairs This Month

Join KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake for county fair season across North Central Kansas. We will be broadcasting live at these fairs at the scheduled times below. Stop by, say hello, and maybe even win a prize!
Thursday, July 21st
Lincoln County Fair
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 22nd
Mitchell County Fair
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23rd
Lincoln County Fair
4:30-6 p.m.
Mitchell County Fair
6-8 p.m.
Thursday, July 28th
Osborne County Fair
5-7 p.m.
Friday, July 29th
Osborne County Fair
6-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30th
Osborne County Fair
4-6 p.m.