Application Period Open for Fall, Winter Special Hunting Opportunities

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 “Special Hunts” – hunts conducted on lands not normally open to unrestricted hunting, which include select KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas (WIHA), city and county properties, and other locations. KDWP’s Special Hunts also limit the number of participants to ensure a quality experience or to achieve specific management goals, such as herd reduction.

This fall and winter, more than 370 special hunting opportunities will be held on the following properties:

  • 21 – KDWP Wildlife Areas
  • 6 – Kansas State Parks
  • 3 – State Fishing Lakes
  • 3 – County-owned Properties
  • 2 – Private Lands
  • 2 – National Wildlife Refuges
  • 1 – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake

Hunters have the option to apply in four categories, including youth, mentor, disabled, and open hunts. Youth hunts require parties to include at least one youth who must be accompanied by an adult mentor, and the adult(s) may not hunt. Mentor hunts are open to both youth and/or inexperienced (novice) hunters who are each supervised by a licensed adult mentor, during which time both the novice and mentor may hunt. Disabled hunts are designed for individuals with disabilities. And lastly, open hunts are available to all persons, with no age or experience restrictions.

Hunters should note, prior to applying, that KDWP’s Special Hunts program only provides access to properties; Licenses, permits, tags, stamps, and Hunter Education are still required, unless exempt.

KDWP’s Licensing staff will draw applications for fall and winter special hunts on August 8 (for hunts taking place in September/October 2022), September 26 (for hunts taking place in November/December 2022) and again on December 12 (for hunts taking place in January/February 2023).

For a complete list of available Special Hunts, eligibility requirements and instructions for applying, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

