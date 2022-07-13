KCC launches Energy Smart Kansas website devoted to energy efficiency

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) recently launched Energy Smart Kansas, a website devoted to helping shape the future of energy efficiency opportunities in the state. Kansans are invited to provide feedback about the types of programs and potential rebates they are interested in. They will also find information on current state and federal offerings.

The creation of Energy Smart Kansas is a direct result of efforts by the Kansas Energy Office — funded by the Department of Energy — through the Kansas Corporation Commission, to engage Kansans in the conversation and promote awareness of the ways energy efficiency can save energy and money.

With record-high temperatures and rising energy costs, Kansans are looking for ways to combat high energy bills this summer. The KCC is calling on all Kansans to share their feedback on how energy efficiency can help provide solutions for their energy needs and equip them with the tools to save money and energy in their homes and workplaces.

As the KCC continues to explore possibilities for new energy efficiency incentives, Kansans can learn how to start saving energy and money today and show their support for additional offerings by visiting EnergySmartKansas.org.

About the Kansas Corporation Commission The mission of the Energy Office of the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) is to promote energy conservation and efficiency in Kansas and to serve as a clearinghouse for information on alternative energy and other energy topics. In support of this mission, the Energy Office administers programs, promotes public education through outreach activities, coordinates government and private sector activities, and provides objective and up-to-date information on energy-related topics.

About Energy Smart Kansas The creation of Energy Smart Kansas is a direct result of efforts driven by the Kansas Energy Office, funded by the Department of Energy, through the Kansas Corporation Commission to explore the conversation and promote awareness of energy efficiency with Kansans across the state. In 2020, the KCC Energy Office and Utilities Division worked together with the Research Partnership at Wichita State University to survey Kansans on their knowledge of and attitudes towards energy efficiency. A majority of research participants, across all groups, held favorable attitudes about energy efficiency and showed interest in potential rebate offerings on energy efficient appliances. The KCC continues to explore the possibility of working with utilities to create new energy efficiency programs across the state.

About the United States Department of Energy The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is an executive department of the U.S. federal government that oversees U.S. national energy policy and manages the research and development of nuclear power and nuclear weapons in the United States. The DOE oversees U.S. nuclear weapons program, nuclear reactor production for the United States Navy, energy-related research, and domestic energy production and energy conservation. Their mission is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.