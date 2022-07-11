Search

Norton County Hospital Hires New CFO

By: Derek Nester

Date:

ReChelle Horinek will join the hospital in August 2022.

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to announce it has hired ReChelle Horinek as its new Chief Financial Officer. She will begin her position in August 2022.

Horinek has more than 15 years of combined work experience as a hospital CFO and served in this capacity for various hospitals in the northwest Kansas region. She was most recently CFO at Logan County Hospital in Oakley. She earned an associate’s degree in accounting from Colby Community College and is working toward completing her bachelor’s degree online from Grand Canyon University.

Horinek is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and Kansas Hospital Association Finance and Reimbursement Committee. She is a Certified Rural Health Clinic Billing and Coding Specialist and a Certified Revenue Cycle Representative of the HFMA.

Horinek lives in Selden. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, antique shopping and baking.

“I’m delighted to join Brian and the team at Norton County Hospital! Having grown up in northwest Kansas, I know how important health care is to rural communities,” Horinek said. “Increasing concerns about access to care and decreasing reimbursement weigh heavily on community hospitals. I’m excited to use my experience in health care finance to help Norton County Hospital maximize its current services and help it grow for the future.”

“We are excited to have ReChelle join our team,” said Brian Kirk, Norton County Hospital CEO. “She has tremendous background and experience leading finance activities at several critical access hospitals in our vicinity. ReChelle and I worked together in the past, and we converted that hospital from a ‘going concern’ annual audit report opinion to a financially viable operation. She will bring some key strengths to our organization that will help make NCH the best place to work, receive health care and practice medicine. Please join me in giving her a warm welcome to Norton County Hospital.”

Norton County Hospital is excited to add ReChelle Horinek to the team and Norton community.

Previous article
Next article
