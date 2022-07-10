Andrew Benintendi named American League All-Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball announced today that Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been named to his first All-Star Game as a reserve, and will represent the Royals at the 92nd All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Benintendi entered today ranked 5th in the Majors with a .317 batting average, trailing only Luis Arraez (.355), Paul Goldschmidt (.340), Rafael Devers (.327) and Bryce Harper (.318). With eight games remaining before the All-Star break, Benintendi’s current mark of .317 (including today’s game) is the highest by a Royal before the break since Eric Hosmer hit .318 in the unofficial first half of the 2017 season. As of this writing, Benintendi is tied for the American League lead in times on base (136) and ranks 7th in the Majors with a .389 on-base percentage.

Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single in today’s win to extend his current on-base streak to 19 games, which is the longest active run in the American League and the 2nd-longest streak of his career, trailing only his 23-game on-base streak earlier this season from May 10-June 3. He is one of two players in the Majors this season with multiple on-base streaks of at least 19 games, along with Trea Turner.

He reached safely at least twice in a career-best 10 consecutive games from June 27-July 7, during which he recorded a .545 on-base percentage, which matched the longest such streak in the Majors this season and was the longest by a Royal since David DeJesus’ 10-game run from June 24-July 4, 2006.