Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Andrew Benintendi named American League All-Star

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball announced today that Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been named to his first All-Star Game as a reserve, and will represent the Royals at the 92nd All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Benintendi entered today ranked 5th in the Majors with a .317 batting average, trailing only Luis Arraez (.355), Paul Goldschmidt (.340), Rafael Devers (.327) and Bryce Harper (.318). With eight games remaining before the All-Star break, Benintendi’s current mark of .317 (including today’s game) is the highest by a Royal before the break since Eric Hosmer hit .318 in the unofficial first half of the 2017 season. As of this writing, Benintendi is tied for the American League lead in times on base (136) and ranks 7th in the Majors with a .389 on-base percentage.

Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single in today’s win to extend his current on-base streak to 19 games, which is the longest active run in the American League and the 2nd-longest streak of his career, trailing only his 23-game on-base streak earlier this season from May 10-June 3. He is one of two players in the Majors this season with multiple on-base streaks of at least 19 games, along with Trea Turner.

He reached safely at least twice in a career-best 10 consecutive games from June 27-July 7, during which he recorded a .545 on-base percentage, which matched the longest such streak in the Majors this season and was the longest by a Royal since David DeJesus’ 10-game run from June 24-July 4, 2006.

Previous article[NCKS] 2022 K-18 East Regional Tournament
Next articleGuardians vs. Royals Game Highlights (7/10/22) | MLB Highlights
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.