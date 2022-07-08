KBI Arrests Kiowa County Deputy

KIOWA COUNTY– Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Deputy Ryan Davis in Greensburg, Kansas.

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 1:45 p.m., KBI agents arrested Davis, 36, of Grand Island, Nebraska. Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.

On August 30, 2021, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. Davis is a part-time deputy for the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and full-time deputy for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was booked into Kiowa County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.