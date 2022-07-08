Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

KBI Arrests Kiowa County Deputy

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KIOWA COUNTY– Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Deputy Ryan Davis in Greensburg, Kansas.

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 1:45 p.m., KBI agents arrested Davis, 36, of Grand Island, Nebraska. Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.

On August 30, 2021, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. Davis is a part-time deputy for the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and full-time deputy for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was booked into Kiowa County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Previous articleHearings Scheduled for Sheridan 6 and GMD 4 LEMA Plans
Next articlePublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/5/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)...

Hearings Scheduled for Sheridan 6 and GMD 4 LEMA Plans

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Public hearings will be conducted in...

Biden to unveil executive order protecting abortion access

Derek Nester -
by Jennifer Shutt, Kansas Reflector July 8, 2022 WASHINGTON —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.