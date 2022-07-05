OKC Thunder Announce 2022 NBA Summer League Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 4, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today its roster and schedule for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah from July 5-7 and the NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which takes place July 7-17.

Oklahoma City’s summer league roster features seven returning Thunder players and four 2022 NBA Draft picks including, Chet Holmgren (second overall), Ousmane Dieng (11th overall), Jalen Williams (12th overall) and Jaylin Williams (34th overall).

Kameron Woods returns as the Thunder’s Summer League head coach, after serving in the same position for Oklahoma City’s last three 2021 Summer League games. Oklahoma City Blue Head Coach Grant Gibbs and Thunder player development coaches, Eric Maynor and Zach Peterson, will serve as assistant coaches.

The 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union marks its seventh year since the revival of summer basketball in Utah. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz will take part in the six-game, round-robin summer showcase at Vivint Arena from July 5-7.