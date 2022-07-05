Summit on Agricultural Growth to Be Held August 18 in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kansas —Join agriculture leaders from across the state at the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, August 18, at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.

The 2022 Ag Growth Summit will be held as an in-person event, and will return to the tradition of sector-specific meetings for various segments of the state’s agriculture industry. Although a small group of sectors are meeting prior to the August event, most of them will meet in person on the morning of the Summit. All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the Ag Growth Summit — if you’re committed to working for agricultural growth in Kansas, please join us in this effort.

Morning breakout sessions will again focus on the specific sectors, although four sectors will hold their breakout sessions prior to the Summit. Members of the pork, equine, specialty crops, and feed and forage sectors are invited to register separately for online sessions to take place over the next month, beginning with the pork sector on July 6.

Attendees are also invited to participate in a social event on the evening of August 17, also at the Manhattan Conference Center.

There is no cost to attend any of the Ag Growth Summit meetings or events, but it is important that attendees register so KDA can provide adequate materials for attendees and have accurate meal counts. Registration has begun for the Summit and for the four early sector breakout sessions at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit, along with additional information including agendas, overviews of the ag sectors, and a link to reserve a room at the Hilton Garden Inn.

If you have questions about the 2022 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, please contact Brittney Grother at Brittney.Grother@ks.gov or 785-564-6797.