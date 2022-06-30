Search

Washington Teenager Writes & Illustrates Second Children’s Book

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Washington, KS teenager writes and illustrates second children’s book Kady (and Izzy) are available for interviews this summer. Kady Toole, who will be a senior at Washington County High School, Washington, KS announces the release of her second book, Izzy the Super Corgi. This is the second book in the Izzy Adventure Series. More information on the book plus reviews from the first book, Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi, can be found at www.izzythecorgi.com.

Both books in the Izzy Adventure Series are inspired by Kady’s real-life Corgi, Izzy. The two are inseparable. Izzy the Super Corgi is 38 pages of color illustrations and is intended as a read-aloud for 3 to 12-year old’s but is suitable for young readers. Kady wrote and illustrated her first book as a part of a project-based learning program at her high school. Encouraged by her parents, teachers and classmates Kady published Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi book in January 2021 through Outskirts Press. The book has sold over 1,200 copies so far.

Kady worked on writing and illustrating her second book, Izzy the Super Corgi outside of school and sent it to publishers in April 2022. The second book was published in early June and is available at in person events, on her website, or online at sites such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Barnes and Noble.

In Izzy the Super Corgi, Izzy is the beloved dog of superhero Mr. M. Although Izzy longs to be Mr. M’s sidekick on his adventures, Mr. M always leaves her behind because she doesn’t have any super powers of her own. Find out how Izzy finds a way to help Mr. M beat the Bad Bunch and save the day once again. Both Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi and Izzy the Super Corgi are listed on Ingraham’s Book List. Books are available from the author for those wishing to carry the Izzy series in their stores. Find out more at www.izzythecorgi.com.

Follow Kady on Facebook @Kady Toole and @Izzy the Corgi and on Instagram at Izzy and Kady. Kady (and often Izzy were featured on KCLY, KNDY, KNCK, and KSNT’s Someone Your Should Know segment last spring as well as many local newspapers with the release of her first book.

