Kansas Game Wardens Successfully Close Large Mule Deer Poaching Case

By: Derek Nester

Date:

PRATT – A three-year investigation in northwest Kansas involving Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace, and Logan Counties has come to a close, thanks to numerous public tips and the diligent efforts of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks game wardens. Throughout the investigation, game wardens executed multiple physical and electronic search warrants and conducted many interviews, leading to the discovery of 25 deer – mostly mule deer – one antelope, eight turkeys and other wildlife that had been taken illegally. Many of the deer had been shot out of season and with firearms by the guilty parties who were in possession of archery permits only; Many deer were also taken without a permit. Of the 13 deer scored, game wardens were able to determine the average antler size at 173 inches.

In all, 140 charges were filed for nine individuals for violations from 2015-2019. Of the nine individuals charged, three individuals received more than four charges. The charges are as follows:

  • Tayton Weeter received 58 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife. Tayton pled guilty to 22 charges and was ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and restitution. Tayton also received a 10-year hunting revocation.
  • Tracy Weeter received 46 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife. Tracy pled guilty to 12 charges and was ordered to pay $750 in fines and $1,688 in court costs. Tracy also received a two-year hunting revocation.
  • Sean Winter received 18 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife. Sean pled guilty to six charges and was ordered to pay $5,800 in fines and restitution. Sean also received a 12-month hunting revocation and forfeited a firearm.

KDWP game wardens would like to thank the public, and the local and state law enforcement agencies that assisted throughout this case.

To contact a KDWP game warden nearest you, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Locations/County-Information.

For more on the KDWP Law Enforcement Division, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Services/Law-Enforcement.

