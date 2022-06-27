Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsAgriculture News

Day 10, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

By: Derek Nester

Date:

By Julia Debes – Kansas Wheat

This is day 10 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

With scattered rain showers streaking through Kansas, farmers are not only cutting wheat when they can, but also dedicating manpower to spraying wheat stubble to address weed emergence.

Harvest is stop-and-go in northern Barton County for Dean Stoskopf, due to random sprinkles and equipment trouble. Despite the delay, results near Hoisington are better than expected with yields ranging from 40 to 65 bushels per acre.

A challenging growing season was topped by late rains that filled kernels, resulting in both higher protein — ranging from 11 to 14 percent — and heavy test weights. Prior to the mid-harvest rain showers, test weights were averaging from 63 to 65 pounds per bushel. Now, during the second half of harvest, test weights are still adequate, but have fallen to 60 to 62 pounds per bushel.

John Hildebrand was all but 50 acres done with harvest before getting rained out on Saturday night near Stafford. Yields are far lower than average due to the tremendously dry growing season, but higher than initially estimated due to five or six inches of rain that arrived in June. Test weights remain good with the lowest at 59 pounds per bushel up to 63.8 pounds per bushel.

“Harvest is a little better than expected, but we weren’t expecting much,” Hildebrand said. “We may have not great stands, but what stands we did have filled out and had heavy berries.”

Hildebrand said Bob Dole, a variety developed by Kansas State University and released by AgriPro/Syngenta, was a stand-out, due to its taller height. In some years, a taller wheat variety could be a hindrance, but in this dry year when a lot of wheat was extremely short, it was a blessing.

Paul Penner, who farms near Hillsboro in Marion County, didn’t get rained out over the weekend and continued plugging away on the combine. His harvest results this year were dictated by more than moisture conditions, as uncontrolled volunteer wheat in the area spread Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus (WSMV) across boundaries.

“It’s a mixed bag this year,” Penner said. “We’ve got some wheat that is doing pretty good — for this dry year — and the rest of it is poor due to WSMV.”

Fields that were not impacted by WSMV are yielding around 50 bushels per acre, with test weights as high as 62 pounds per bushel. Affected fields, on the other hand, are yielding in the mid-20s bushels per acre and test weights as low as 53 pounds per bushel.

Syngenta’s SY Monument is performing well in wheat planted into soybean stubble, but Penner and his neighbors are disappointed with the susceptibility of other varieties to WSMV. They are watching research programs carefully for new varieties adapted to their region with better resistance packages and asking their friends and neighbors to pay close attention to controlling volunteer wheat this fall.

The 2022 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use #wheatharvest22. Tag us at @kansaswheat on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.

Previous article6-27-22 AVS WIN CUP-WHAT IS A DYNASTY IN SPORTS-OLE MISS CHAMPS-ROYALS
Next articleUSDA Announces Rural Development State Director for Kansas
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Royals acquire pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from Seattle for Carlos Santana & cash

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals announced...

Kansas GOP attorney general candidate eager to arm teachers to blunt school massacres

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector June 27, 2022 TOPEKA —...

First Case of Monkeypox Identified in Nebraska

Derek Nester -
Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska Department of Health and...

Divisions over Kansas K-12 education spawn misinformation and anxiety at Overland Park forum

Derek Nester -
by Margaret Mellott, Kansas Reflector June 26, 2022 OVERLAND PARK...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.