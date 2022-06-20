Kansas City Chiefs Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced dates for 2022 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. This year marks the club’s 12th training camp at MWSU. All times and dates are subject to change. All practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields.

Open practices begin on Thursday, July 28 and conclude on Thursday, August 18. All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; and Sunday, August 7. The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member days that will not be open to the public – Wednesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 9.

Team autograph sessions are scheduled to take place July 29, July 30 and Aug. 7. Family Fun Day will take place on Aug. 7. Chiefs Alumni Day will be held on Aug. 1, and camp will wrap up with Military Appreciation Day Presented by GEHA on Aug. 18.

All training camp tickets must be reserved in advance while supplies last at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience. Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members followed by the general public on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member days. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. All tickets are mobile entry only through the Chiefs mobile app. Tickets and parking are subject to the Chiefs ticket terms which can be found at https://www.chiefs.com/tickets/terms/specialeventticketterms. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member days when parking is free. Parking purchases can be made in the ticket reservation process.