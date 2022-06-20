Kansas City Chiefs Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Courtesy of Chiefs.com
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced dates for 2022 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. This year marks the club’s 12th training camp at MWSU. All times and dates are subject to change. All practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields.
Open practices begin on Thursday, July 28 and conclude on Thursday, August 18. All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; and Sunday, August 7. The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member days that will not be open to the public – Wednesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 9.
Team autograph sessions are scheduled to take place July 29, July 30 and Aug. 7. Family Fun Day will take place on Aug. 7. Chiefs Alumni Day will be held on Aug. 1, and camp will wrap up with Military Appreciation Day Presented by GEHA on Aug. 18.
All training camp tickets must be reserved in advance while supplies last at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience. Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members followed by the general public on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member days. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. All tickets are mobile entry only through the Chiefs mobile app. Tickets and parking are subject to the Chiefs ticket terms which can be found at https://www.chiefs.com/tickets/terms/specialeventticketterms. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member days when parking is free. Parking purchases can be made in the ticket reservation process.
Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.
|DATES
|TIMES
|AUTOGRAPHS
|NOTES
|Wednesday, July 27
|Practice – 9:15am
|Team Session
|Season Ticket Member Day – Pancake Breakfast (Not Open to General Public)
|Thursday, July 28
|Practice – 9:15am
|Linebackers
|First Practice Open to General Public
|Friday, July 29
|Practice – 9:15am
|Team Session
|$5 Admission Fee
|Saturday, July 30
|Practice – 9:15am
|Team Session
|NFL Camp Kickoff – $5 Admission Fee
|Sunday, July 31
|No Practice
|—
|—
|Monday, Aug. 1
|Practice – 9:15am
|Defensive Backs
|Chiefs Alumni Day
|Tuesday, Aug. 2
|Practice – 9:15am
|Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
|—
|Wednesday, Aug. 3
|Practice – 9:15am
|Offensive Line & Defensive Line
|—
|Thursday, Aug. 4
|Practice – 9:15am
|Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
|—
|Friday, Aug. 5
|Practice – 9:15am
|Linebackers
|—
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|No Practice
|—
|—
|Sunday, Aug. 7
|Practice – 9:15am
|Team Session
|Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee
|Monday, Aug. 8
|Practice – 9:15am
|Defensive Backs
|—
|Tuesday, Aug. 9
|Practice – 9:15am
|Team Session
|Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to General Public)
|Wednesday, Aug. 10
|No Practice
|—
|—
|Thursday, Aug. 11
|Practice – 9:15am
|Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
|—
|Friday, Aug. 12
|No Practice
|—
|—
|Saturday, Aug. 13
|PRE 1 – Chiefs at Bears – Noon CT
|—
|—
|Sunday, Aug. 14
|No Practice
|—
|—
|Monday, Aug. 15
|Practice – 9:15am
|Offensive Line & Defensive Line
|—
|Tuesday, Aug. 16
|Practice – 9:15am
|Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
|—
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
|Practice – 9:15am
|Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
|—
|Thursday, Aug. 18
|Practice – 8:15am
|Linebackers
|Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice
*Practices July 23-25 are closed to the general public.
*Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.