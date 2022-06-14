Lincoln, Neb. Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Charges

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Roger Alan Vaughn, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today to 15 years’ imprisonment following his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), cocaine and marijuana after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense, by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Vaughn also received a sentence of 90 months for felon in possession of a firearm. That sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to the sentence for the drug offense. Following his release from prison, Vaughn will serve concurrent supervised release terms of 10 years on the drug offense and three years on the gun charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

On November 1, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Vaughn’s Lincoln residence. During the search, investigators found at least 150 grams (over five ounces) of methamphetamine actual, just under one ounce of cocaine and four pounds of marijuana. They also found a total of nine firearms; consisting of four shotguns, two rifles and three pistols.

In 2004, Vaughn was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a serious drug felony offense, in the District of Nebraska.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.