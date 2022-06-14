Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsNebraska News

Lincoln, Neb. Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Charges

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Roger Alan Vaughn, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today to 15 years’ imprisonment following his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), cocaine and marijuana after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense, by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Vaughn also received a sentence of 90 months for felon in possession of a firearm. That sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to the sentence for the drug offense. Following his release from prison, Vaughn will serve concurrent supervised release terms of 10 years on the drug offense and three years on the gun charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

On November 1, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Vaughn’s Lincoln residence. During the search, investigators found at least 150 grams (over five ounces) of methamphetamine actual, just under one ounce of cocaine and four pounds of marijuana. They also found a total of nine firearms; consisting of four shotguns, two rifles and three pistols.

In 2004, Vaughn was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a serious drug felony offense, in the District of Nebraska.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

Previous articleKansas Man Sentenced for Attempted Robbery
Next articleHeat Advisory Issued As Heat Index Reaches Triple-Digits
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

6-14-22 ROYALS HEAD WEST-NBA FINALS GAME 5-CWS SET-PHIL TALKS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8102151-6-14-22-royals-head-west-nba-finals-game-5-cws-set-phil-talks

Heat Advisory Issued As Heat Index Reaches Triple-Digits

Derek Nester -
Another hot day is expected today, with the hottest...

Kansas Man Sentenced for Attempted Robbery

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced...

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Highlights (6/13/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.