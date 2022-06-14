Kansas Man Sentenced for Attempted Robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced for the attempted robbery of a Kansas City, Kansas convenience store in which a clerk was shot in the face. Jakel Webster, 26, of Kansas City was sentenced to 212 months in prison.

On April 28, 2020, Webster and Jorden Brownlee, 22, of Lenexa entered a Quick Shop on Metropolitan Avenue. After Brownlee unsuccessfully tried to breech the enclosed cashier area with a baseball bat, Webster fired an apparent SKS-style rifle, striking the clerk. Webster admitted he fired a second shot at the clerk before he and Brownlee fled the scene without any stolen goods and leaving the clerk bleeding on the floor.

The injured clerk was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has had multiple surgeries due to problems stemming from his gunshot wounds. As part of sentencing, a federal judge ordered Webster to pay approximately $318,000 in restitution, primarily for injuries sustained by the clerk.

Codefendant Jorden Brownlee was sentenced to 97 months in prison for attempted robbery.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Rask prosecuted the case.