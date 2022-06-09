Search
Clifton-Clyde Eagles Continue All-Star Tradition

By: Dusty Deines

By Jason Broadfoot

The Clifton-Clyde Eagles completed another successful season with a 7-2 record. One look at the Kansas 8 Man-Div. I All-Star game gives you a fairly good reason why. The Eagles are represented by two players and their head coach. Quarterback Jett Skocny and Linebacker/Running Back Tee Koch were selected to play as all-stars while Coach Russ Steinbrock was selected as one of the assistant coaches. You can see these Eagles fly high one more time in Beloit at Trojan Stadium on Saturday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. Coach Steinbrock, while honored to be selected for the game as a coach, made sure to say he wanted his players to enjoy their selections as well.

Tee Koch anchored a defense that allowed two or less touchdowns in seven of their games including two shutouts. Tee led the team in tackles with eleven per game. He also made some big plays as well with a sack, fumble recovery and an interception on the season. You don’t get selected for all-star games by being just a one-way player in 8-man and Tee rushed for six touchdowns on the season. Tee is looking forward to playing in the game and representing his school.

Jett Skocny piloted the Eagle offense to some big numbers to help get to that 7-2 record. The Eagles offense would hit the 50-point mark five consecutive times during the season. Jett would account for almost 1,500 yards offensively while splitting those yards almost 50-50 through the air and on the ground. Eight touchdowns came via the pass and Jett touched down in the end zone himself 13 times. Jett says playing in the game means a lot to him because of the school’s tradition of success.

Catch Tee Koch and Jett Skoncy’s appearance in the 8 Man All-Star Game on June 11th at 10:00 a.m. For more information and where you can listen to the game, log onto nckssports.com

Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

