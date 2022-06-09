Clifton-Clyde Eagles Continue All-Star Tradition

By Jason Broadfoot

The Clifton-Clyde Eagles completed another successful season with a 7-2 record. One look at the Kansas 8 Man-Div. I All-Star game gives you a fairly good reason why. The Eagles are represented by two players and their head coach. Quarterback Jett Skocny and Linebacker/Running Back Tee Koch were selected to play as all-stars while Coach Russ Steinbrock was selected as one of the assistant coaches. You can see these Eagles fly high one more time in Beloit at Trojan Stadium on Saturday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. Coach Steinbrock, while honored to be selected for the game as a coach, made sure to say he wanted his players to enjoy their selections as well.

Tee Koch anchored a defense that allowed two or less touchdowns in seven of their games including two shutouts. Tee led the team in tackles with eleven per game. He also made some big plays as well with a sack, fumble recovery and an interception on the season. You don’t get selected for all-star games by being just a one-way player in 8-man and Tee rushed for six touchdowns on the season. Tee is looking forward to playing in the game and representing his school.

Jett Skocny piloted the Eagle offense to some big numbers to help get to that 7-2 record. The Eagles offense would hit the 50-point mark five consecutive times during the season. Jett would account for almost 1,500 yards offensively while splitting those yards almost 50-50 through the air and on the ground. Eight touchdowns came via the pass and Jett touched down in the end zone himself 13 times. Jett says playing in the game means a lot to him because of the school’s tradition of success.

Catch Tee Koch and Jett Skoncy’s appearance in the 8 Man All-Star Game on June 11th at 10:00 a.m. For more information and where you can listen to the game, log onto nckssports.com