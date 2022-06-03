Search

Kansas City Royals Announce Schedule Change

By: Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that Game 1 of the split doubleheader that was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10 vs. the Chicago White Sox will become Game 1 of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning at 3:10 p.m. CT.

That four-game series with the White Sox is now scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 9, single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10, single game beginning at 7:10 p.m. CT
  • Thursday, Aug. 11, single game beginning at 1:10 p.m. CT

Both games of the single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be 9-inning regulation games, with Game 2 starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The doubleheader on Aug. 9 is currently the last of four doubleheaders on the Royals schedule this season, which will be their most since 2018. Three of the four are day/night double dips, including doubleheader splits in Baltimore on May 8 and vs. the White Sox on May 17. The Royals will host a day/night doubleheader vs. Detroit on Monday, July 11 at 1:10 p.m. CT and 7:10 p.m. CT.

Gates for the Aug. 9. single-admission doubleheader will open at 2:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled game Wednesday, Aug. 10th at 1:10 p.m. will receive a credit on their account for the value of their tickets for the Aug. 10th game at 1:10 p.m. This credit will be applicable towards 2022 season ticket plans, mini-plans, voucher packages, single-game tickets, group tickets, or nightly suite rentals.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled Aug. 9th game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games. The Dollar Dog promotion will be available for both games and the Grateful Dead Night promotion (Theme Ticket required) will go on as scheduled during the second game of the doubleheader.

More information will be posted at www.royals.com/weather.

