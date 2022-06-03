Search

Royals acquire pitcher Albert Abreu from Texas

By: Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu from the Texas Rangers for right-handed pitcher Yohanse Morel. Abreu, who was designated for assignment on Monday, will be added the Kansas City’s 40-man roster. A corresponding move will be announced at a later date.

Abreu, 26, posted a 3.12 ERA (3 ER in 8.2 IP) with 9 strikeouts and a .138 opponents’ average (4-for-29) in 7 appearances with Texas this season. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Yankees on April 2 and pitched in six of Texas’ first 20 games before spending almost three weeks on the Injured List with a sprained left ankle. He returned from the IL with a scoreless inning last Saturday at Oakland.

Abreu signed with Houston out of the Dominican Republic in 2013 and spent the first three seasons of his professional career in the Astros organization. In November 2016, he was traded to the Yankees in a three-player deal for Brian McCann.

Abreu made his Major League debut with the Yankees in 2020 and appeared in 28 games with the Yankees last season, going 2-0 with 1 save and 35 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

Morel, 21, was 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA (8 ER in 17.2 IP) in 10 appearances with High-A Quad Cities this season. He signed with the Nationals out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 and was acquired by Kansas City with two others in 2018 for Kelvin Herrera.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

