Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2022 All-Star Game Squads

By: Derek Nester

Date:

May 26, 2022, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 4, 2022, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 6:30 pm. The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.

This year’s participants are:

BLUE TEAM
Harley Ferralez – Hesston HS
Kristen Evans – Ottawa HS
Annabeth Baalman – Andale HS
Grace Xu – Emporia HS
Katy Harris – Atchison HS
Tallon Rentschler – Smith Center HS
Iyannah Jackson – Lansing HS
Jacey Schurle – Clay Center HS
Madison Bruna – Hanover HS
Drew Baxter – Seaman HS
Brooke Hammond – Garden Plain HS
Kassidy Nixon – Central Plains HS

BLUE COACHES
Nick Linn – Smith Center HS
Sharlene Ramsey – Smoky Valley HS
Lindsay Zych – Lansing HS

RED TEAM
Kamryn Farris – Lansing HS
Caitlin Bishop – Lansing HS
Katelyn Brogan – Washburn Rural HS
Brette Doile – McPherson HS
Hali Bloomdahl – Clay Center HS
Ashlyn Long – Smith Center HS
Lauren Schutter – Wabaunsee HS
Caiya Stucky – Wichita NW HS
Emilee Lane – TMP Marian HS
Lily Boughfman – Little River HS
Ashlyn Berning – Blue Valley West HS
Sammie Saunders – Hillsboro HS

RED COACHES
Christy Doile – McPherson HS
Maria Aikins – Hutchinson HS
Melissa Holle – Hanover HS

Previous article5-27-22 ROYALS WIN-STATE TRACK & FIELD-NBA-NHL
Next articleLocal Business Owner Wins "We Kan" Award
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

