Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2022 All-Star Game Squads

May 26, 2022, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 4, 2022, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 6:30 pm. The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.
This year’s participants are:
BLUE TEAM
Harley Ferralez – Hesston HS
Kristen Evans – Ottawa HS
Annabeth Baalman – Andale HS
Grace Xu – Emporia HS
Katy Harris – Atchison HS
Tallon Rentschler – Smith Center HS
Iyannah Jackson – Lansing HS
Jacey Schurle – Clay Center HS
Madison Bruna – Hanover HS
Drew Baxter – Seaman HS
Brooke Hammond – Garden Plain HS
Kassidy Nixon – Central Plains HS
BLUE COACHES
Nick Linn – Smith Center HS
Sharlene Ramsey – Smoky Valley HS
Lindsay Zych – Lansing HS
RED TEAM
Kamryn Farris – Lansing HS
Caitlin Bishop – Lansing HS
Katelyn Brogan – Washburn Rural HS
Brette Doile – McPherson HS
Hali Bloomdahl – Clay Center HS
Ashlyn Long – Smith Center HS
Lauren Schutter – Wabaunsee HS
Caiya Stucky – Wichita NW HS
Emilee Lane – TMP Marian HS
Lily Boughfman – Little River HS
Ashlyn Berning – Blue Valley West HS
Sammie Saunders – Hillsboro HS
RED COACHES
Christy Doile – McPherson HS
Maria Aikins – Hutchinson HS
Melissa Holle – Hanover HS