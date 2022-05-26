U.S. Soldier Indicted in Romance Scheme

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army service member for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $149,476 from at least 25 individuals.

According to court documents, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, Kansas, is charged with five counts of wire fraud, five counts of laundering monetary instruments, and one count of procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. From an unknown date until January 2021, Ugwu is accused of conspiring with others to defraud money from individuals in the United States using false pretenses and promises, and the omission of material facts to carry out romance, advance fee and other fraudulent schemes.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Defense, Defense Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the case.

Special U.S. Assistant Attorney Robin Graham and U.S. Assistant Attorney Christine Kenney are prosecuting the case.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Daniel Cardiel-Ramirez, 31, of Wichita is charged with one count of possession with intention to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak is prosecuting the case.

Chelsea Pulse, 27, of Junction City is charged with one count of embezzlement of the mail, two counts of theft of the mail, and one count of delay of mail. The U.S. Postal Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton is prosecuting the case.

Jeremias Sanchez, 27, an inmate of U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth, is charged with one count of possession contraband in prison. The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough is prosecuting the case.

James Shaughnessy, 20, is charged with one could of sexual exploitation of a minor- production of child pornography. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.