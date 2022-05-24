Search

Kansas to Host Seton Hall in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team will host Seton Hall in the 2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, the conferences jointly announced on Wednesday. The game will be played December 1, 2022 in Allen Fieldhouse.

The matchups, which will be played in late November and early December, were jointly determined by the two conferences. The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is FOX Sports for the BIG EAST and ESPN for the Big 12.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas men’s basketball season are available here.

This will be the fourth BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle with Kansas winning at St. John’s, 95-75, in the last meeting on December 3, 2021. During the 2000-21 season, KU defeated then-No. 8 Creighton, 73-72, inside Allen Fieldhouse on December 8, 2020. The Jayhawks are 2-1 all-time in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, with Kansas’ sole loss coming at then-No. 18 Villanova, 55-56, on December 21, 2019.

The matchup with Seton Hall will be the fourth in series history, which dates back to 1988, with Kansas holding a 2-1 edge. Kansas has won the last two meetings, with the most recent game resulting in an 83-79, KU victory on March 18, 2018, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

The four-year agreement between the two conferences will continue through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations will be announced when available.

2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule

Nov. 29              Baylor at Marquette

Nov. 30              Providence at TCU

Nov. 30              Georgetown at Texas Tech

Nov. 30              Kansas State at Butler

Dec. 1                 Creighton at Texas

Dec. 1                 Oklahoma State at Connecticut

Dec. 1                 Seton Hall at KANSAS 

Dec. 3                 Oklahoma at Villanova

Dec. 4                 St. John’s at Iowa State

Dec. 4                 West Virginia at Xavier

Derek Nester
