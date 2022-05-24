Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State SportsCollege Sports

K-State Unveils Six-Member Ring of Honor Class of 2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – An exclusive fraternity of K-State Football greats will grow by six members later this year, as K-State Athletics has announced the Ring of Honor Class of 2022.

The class, which will be officially inducted the weekend of the season opener against South Dakota, includes linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) and quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03).

“Each of these men hold a special place in the history of our program, and it will be an honor to be a part of their induction into our Ring of Honor,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Their hard work and achievements on the field are well-documented, and we are excited to welcome them back to Manhattan for a special induction weekend.”

The Class of 2022 accumulated 31 total All-America citations during their careers, including 11 first-team honors. They have combined to reside in the top 10 of K-State game, single-season or career records on 209 occasions, which includes 48 total school records. The group also includes four Big 12 Champions with Roberson leading the Wildcats to a 35-7 win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the 2003 Big 12 Championship game, while Arthur Brown, Klein and Lockett were members of the 2012 Big 12 Championship team.

“As with past classes, I am truly honored to have coached five of these special young men who continue to represent Kansas State University in a special manner,” Bill Snyder said. “They are men of character, great leaders, talented football players and great representatives of their highly successful football program and the 16 Goals for Success.”

K-State’s Ring of Honor will now include 20 individuals, and this is the fourth class since the establishment of the honor in 2002, joining the 2008 and 2015 classes. Recognition into the Ring of Honor includes a permanent display of each individual’s name on the façade of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the ring display just inside Gate B on the West Stadium Center concourse and inside the main lobby of the Vanier Family Football Complex.

“This is a tremendous group of players and young men,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “I would like to thank Coach Snyder and Coach Klieman for their involvement in the selection of these new inductees, but more importantly, each individual for all they have done for Kansas State football, our athletics program and our university. It will be a memorable weekend to celebrate their accomplishments.”

The six-member Class of 2022 will join 2002 honorees Lynn Dickey (QB – 1968-70), Steve Grogan (QB – 1972-74), Jaime Mendez (DB – 1990-93), Sean Snyder (P – 1991-92), Gary Spani (LB – 1974-77) and Veryl Switzer (RB – 1951-53); Class of 2008 members David Allen (RB/PR – 1997-2000), Martin Gramatica (PK – 1994-98), Terence Newman (DB – 1999-2002) and Mark Simoneau (LB – 1996-99); and Class of 2015 inductees Michael Bishop (QB – 1997-98), Jordy Nelson (WR – 2005-07), Clarence Scott (DB – 1968-70) and Darren Sproles (RB – 2000-04).

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $7 Million in Transportation Project Investments
Next articleK-State to Visit Butler in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

K-State to Play Nebraska in Wildcat Classic on December 17

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men's basketball team will...

K-State to Visit Butler in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will travel to historic Hinkle...

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $7 Million in Transportation Project Investments

Derek Nester -
OLATHE – Governor Laura Kelly joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz...

Sporting hosts familiar foe Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday in U.S. Open Cup

Derek Nester -
Sporting Kansas City will resume play in the 2022 Lamar...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.