Oklahoma Man Indicted For Hotel Armed Robberies

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging an Oklahoma man with two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Darrell E. Black, 28, of Midwest City allegedly committed armed robberies at the Extended Stay America hotel in Wichita on May 27, 2017, and at the Days Inn and Suites hotel in Wichita on May 29, 2017.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting the case.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Tommy Anderson, Sr., 50, of Wichita, Kan. is charged with ten counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, two counts of using or maintaining drug premises, and one count of prohibited person in possession of ammunition. The Wichita Police Department is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting the case.

Jaidyn Irving, 22, of Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting the case.

Bradley Wicks, 39, of Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak is prosecuting the case.

Alberto Vasquez, 48, of Tucson, Ariz., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance-fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.

Ever Quintana-Lopez, 31, of Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, one count possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.