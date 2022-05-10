Sen. Marshall Announces Support for the HALT Fentanyl Act

(Washington, D.C., May 10, 2022) – Today, on National Fentanyl Awareness Day, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced support for the HALT Fentanyl Act. The legislation would permanently give law enforcement the tools to help combat the fentanyl crisis currently wreaking havoc in Kansas. The legislation permanently places fentanyl-related substances as a class into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. A Schedule I controlled substance is a drug, substance, or chemical that has a high potential for abuse; has no currently accepted medical value; and is subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties under the Controlled Substances Act. Fentanyl-related substances’ current Schedule I classification is temporary and set to expire later this year.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drugs our country has ever seen and is effecting Kansans at record rates. With just one teaspoon of fentanyl having the ability to kill thousands of people and a deadly amount being able to fit on the tip of a pencil, we must do everything in our power to stop this terrible scourge and give Kansas law enforcement the tools to help combat it – that starts with permanently making fentanyl a Schedule I controlled substance,” said Senator Marshall. “As Joe Biden maintains his open borders policies, which enable criminals to bring fentanyl into our country, we need to at least increase the penalty for the crime of doing so.”

Those in need of assistance can visit www.FindTreatment.gov.

Background:

Senator Marshall is a cosponsor of the Senate resolution to designate today, May 10, 2022 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. The resolution supports the mission and goals of National Fentanyl Awareness Day in 2022, including increasing individual and public awareness of the impact of fake or counterfeit fentanyl-related substances on families and young people.