Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKDNS NewsKNDY News

Salina Regional Health Center donating $1 million to CCCC Tech Building

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Salina Regional Health Center, the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program have announced a combined donation totaling $1 million for Cloud County Community College’s Technical Education and Innovation Center. The facility will house the academic programs of Nursing and Allied Health, Renewable Energy, and Agriculture and Industrial Technology.

“We want to support the continued growth of nursing education in north central Kansas,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “We’re all invested in the Concordia community’s success and the mission that Cloud County Community College accomplishes is aligned with Salina Regional Health Center’s mission as well.”

Salina Regional’s donation has secured naming rights for the Nursing Department’s Skills Area and Sim Lab.

Cloud County’s Technical Education and Innovation Center will positively impact the number of workers in Kansas by providing the needed education and skills to support occupational groups expected to grow employment from 2019-2029.

“We are so excited and appreciative of this generous gift from our partners at Salina Regional Health Center,” said Cloud County Community College President Amber Knoettgen. “We have had a long-standing relationship with them, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership for years to come. I would like to thank CEO Joel Phelps and the entire team at Salina Regional for supporting such an important project to build and retain talent in North Central Kansas.”

Previous articleGreat Kansas Fishing Derby Returns for Second Year
Next articleSouthwest Kansas Wheat Devastated By Drought
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Norton County Hospital Celebrating “We Are Health Care”

Derek Nester -
NORTON, Kan. – Hospitals in Kansas and across the...

Southwest Kansas Wheat Devastated By Drought

Derek Nester -
Last week saw much needed rainfall across the state,...

Great Kansas Fishing Derby Returns for Second Year

Derek Nester -
PRATT – An angler’s prized catch may actually be worth...

Death Investigation Underway In Gray County

Derek Nester -
GRAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI),...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.