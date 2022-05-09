Norton County Hospital Celebrating “We Are Health Care”

NORTON, Kan. – Hospitals in Kansas and across the U.S. are celebrating National Hospital Week, May 8-14. This annual observance celebrates the men and women who, day in and day out, support the health and well-being of their communities through dedication and compassionate care. Celebrated since 1921, National Hospital Week emphasizes the valuable contributions hospitals make in our communities, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Norton County Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital and Level IV trauma center, has the Norton Medical Clinic, and has its own 501(c)(3) foundation, the Norton Regional Health Foundation. The hospital currently staffs about 130 employees and has the following medical providers: Josh Gaede, MD; Miranda McKellar, MD; Theresia Neill, MD; Jonna Inman, APRN; Kristin Vogel, PA-C; Gino Salerno, PA-C; and Rebecca Kahrs, APRN. The hospital offers many levels of inpatient care, a wide range of outpatient services and several visiting physician specialty clinics.

The theme for National Hospital Week 2022 is “We Are Health Care.” This week is an opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more – for their contributions.

Kansas Hospital Association information contributed to this release. KHA is a voluntary nonprofit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 237 member facilities, of which 123 are full-service, community hospitals. Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is “Optimal Health for Kansas.”