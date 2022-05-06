Congratulations to the KSHSAA True Blue® Scholarship Recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.

“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state for the first time in association history is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation ® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”

The 34 recipients are:

Activity Winner School Boys Baseball Bowman, Nathanael Brett Bucklin HS Boys Basketball Becker, Kaleb Micah Abilene HS Boys Bowling King, Josh Ryan Liberal HS Boys Cross Country Wilson, Beau Winston Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS Boys Football Lysell-Stewart, Haven Moses Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS Boys Golf Beltz, Wyatt Allen Sterling HS Boys Soccer Hoppas, Alex Justin Andover HS Boys Swimming & Diving Barron, Andrew Michael Newton HS Boys Tennis Friesen Guhr, Benjamin John Newton HS Boys Track & Field Mosier, Frank Benjamin Manhattan HS Boys Wrestling Meyers, Gavin Dean Hays HS Girls Basketball Lindstrom, Clara Isabel Hiawatha HS Girls Bowling Dawson, Zora Shawnee Mission Northwest HS Girls Cross Country Zarybnicky, Michelle Anne Hanover HS Girls Golf Grant, Elizabeth Martha Lenexa-St. James Academy Girls Gymnastics Mai, Ashley Lawrence-Free State HS Girls Soccer Labertew, Lauren Elizabeth McPherson HS Girls Softball Jolly , Ashtyn Kadence Eff.-Atchison Co Community HS Girls Swimming & Diving Neugent, Natalie Anne Andover HS Girls Tennis Sinclair, Sarah Grace Andover HS Girls Track & Field Befort, Jadyn Marie OP-St. Thomas Aquinas HS Girls Volleyball Behrens, Alyssa Nicole Lincoln HS Girls Wrestling Blackwood, Cheyenne Nicole Valley Center HS Cheerleading Burdick, Kyla Brand Valley Center HS Dance Stewart, Jocelyn Ilene Wamego HS Debate Kaur, Komalpreet Olathe East HS KAY Rockley, Jillian K Rose Hill HS Music – Instrumental Chae, Ava Ubin Manhattan HS Music – Vocal Dunn, Cuyler T Lawrence HS Piano Heck, Malena Rose Mulvane HS Scholars Bowl Moon, Eric Joseph Phillipsburg HS Speech Brantley, Alisha Faye Rexford-Golden Plains HS Student Council Dillon, Katie Grace Louisburg HS Unified Bowling Weber, John Preston Shawnee-Mill Valley HS

In this initial year, 590 applications were received across the 34 different scholarships.

More about the scholarship:

Eligibility

Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2021-22 school year and have rostered in the activity chosen below their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.

Selection Criteria

The student were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:

Community Service (30%)

Academic achievement (30%)

Activity achievement (15%)

Breadth of school activity participation (10%)

Financial need (15%)

Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Mission Statement: The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) serves students by providing leadership for the administration of education based interscholastic activities.