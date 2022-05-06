Congratulations to the KSHSAA True Blue® Scholarship Recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.
“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state for the first time in association history is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation ® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”
The 34 recipients are:
|Activity
|Winner
|School
|Boys Baseball
|Bowman, Nathanael Brett
|Bucklin HS
|Boys Basketball
|Becker, Kaleb Micah
|Abilene HS
|Boys Bowling
|King, Josh Ryan
|Liberal HS
|Boys Cross Country
|Wilson, Beau Winston
|Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS
|Boys Football
|Lysell-Stewart, Haven Moses
|Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS
|Boys Golf
|Beltz, Wyatt Allen
|Sterling HS
|Boys Soccer
|Hoppas, Alex Justin
|Andover HS
|Boys Swimming & Diving
|Barron, Andrew Michael
|Newton HS
|Boys Tennis
|Friesen Guhr, Benjamin John
|Newton HS
|Boys Track & Field
|Mosier, Frank Benjamin
|Manhattan HS
|Boys Wrestling
|Meyers, Gavin Dean
|Hays HS
|Girls Basketball
|Lindstrom, Clara Isabel
|Hiawatha HS
|Girls Bowling
|Dawson, Zora
|Shawnee Mission Northwest HS
|Girls Cross Country
|Zarybnicky, Michelle Anne
|Hanover HS
|Girls Golf
|Grant, Elizabeth Martha
|Lenexa-St. James Academy
|Girls Gymnastics
|Mai, Ashley
|Lawrence-Free State HS
|Girls Soccer
|Labertew, Lauren Elizabeth
|McPherson HS
|Girls Softball
|Jolly , Ashtyn Kadence
|Eff.-Atchison Co Community HS
|Girls Swimming & Diving
|Neugent, Natalie Anne
|Andover HS
|Girls Tennis
|Sinclair, Sarah Grace
|Andover HS
|Girls Track & Field
|Befort, Jadyn Marie
|OP-St. Thomas Aquinas HS
|Girls Volleyball
|Behrens, Alyssa Nicole
|Lincoln HS
|Girls Wrestling
|Blackwood, Cheyenne Nicole
|Valley Center HS
|Cheerleading
|Burdick, Kyla Brand
|Valley Center HS
|Dance
|Stewart, Jocelyn Ilene
|Wamego HS
|Debate
|Kaur, Komalpreet
|Olathe East HS
|KAY
|Rockley, Jillian K
|Rose Hill HS
|Music – Instrumental
|Chae, Ava Ubin
|Manhattan HS
|Music – Vocal
|Dunn, Cuyler T
|Lawrence HS
|Piano
|Heck, Malena Rose
|Mulvane HS
|Scholars Bowl
|Moon, Eric Joseph
|Phillipsburg HS
|Speech
|Brantley, Alisha Faye
|Rexford-Golden Plains HS
|Student Council
|Dillon, Katie Grace
|Louisburg HS
|Unified Bowling
|Weber, John Preston
|Shawnee-Mill Valley HS
In this initial year, 590 applications were received across the 34 different scholarships.
More about the scholarship:
Eligibility
Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2021-22 school year and have rostered in the activity chosen below their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.
Selection Criteria
The student were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:
Community Service (30%)
Academic achievement (30%)
Activity achievement (15%)
Breadth of school activity participation (10%)
Financial need (15%)
Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Mission Statement: The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) serves students by providing leadership for the administration of education based interscholastic activities.