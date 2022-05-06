Search

Congratulations to the KSHSAA True Blue® Scholarship Recipients

Thirty-four students to receive $2000

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.

“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state for the first time in association history is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation ® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”

The 34 recipients are:

Activity Winner School
Boys Baseball Bowman, Nathanael Brett Bucklin HS
Boys Basketball Becker, Kaleb Micah Abilene HS
Boys Bowling King, Josh Ryan Liberal HS
Boys Cross Country Wilson, Beau Winston Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS
Boys Football Lysell-Stewart, Haven Moses Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS
Boys Golf Beltz, Wyatt Allen Sterling HS
Boys Soccer Hoppas, Alex Justin Andover HS
Boys Swimming & Diving Barron, Andrew Michael Newton HS
Boys Tennis Friesen Guhr, Benjamin John Newton HS
Boys Track & Field Mosier, Frank Benjamin Manhattan HS
Boys Wrestling Meyers, Gavin Dean Hays HS
Girls Basketball Lindstrom, Clara Isabel Hiawatha HS
Girls Bowling Dawson, Zora Shawnee Mission Northwest HS
Girls Cross Country Zarybnicky, Michelle Anne Hanover HS
Girls Golf Grant, Elizabeth Martha Lenexa-St. James Academy
Girls Gymnastics Mai, Ashley Lawrence-Free State HS
Girls Soccer Labertew, Lauren Elizabeth McPherson HS
Girls Softball Jolly , Ashtyn Kadence Eff.-Atchison Co Community HS
Girls Swimming & Diving Neugent, Natalie Anne Andover HS
Girls Tennis Sinclair, Sarah Grace Andover HS
Girls Track & Field Befort, Jadyn Marie OP-St. Thomas Aquinas HS
Girls Volleyball Behrens, Alyssa Nicole Lincoln HS
Girls Wrestling Blackwood, Cheyenne Nicole Valley Center HS
Cheerleading Burdick, Kyla Brand Valley Center HS
Dance Stewart, Jocelyn Ilene Wamego HS
Debate Kaur, Komalpreet Olathe East HS
KAY Rockley, Jillian K Rose Hill HS
Music – Instrumental Chae, Ava Ubin Manhattan HS
Music – Vocal Dunn, Cuyler T Lawrence HS
Piano Heck, Malena Rose Mulvane HS
Scholars Bowl Moon, Eric Joseph Phillipsburg HS
Speech Brantley, Alisha Faye Rexford-Golden Plains HS
Student Council Dillon, Katie Grace Louisburg HS
Unified Bowling Weber, John Preston Shawnee-Mill Valley HS

In this initial year, 590 applications were received across the 34 different scholarships.

More about the scholarship:

Eligibility
Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2021-22 school year and have rostered in the activity chosen below their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.

Selection Criteria
The student were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:
Community Service (30%)
Academic achievement (30%)
Activity achievement (15%)
Breadth of school activity participation (10%)
Financial need (15%)

Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Mission Statement: The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) serves students by providing leadership for the administration of education based interscholastic activities.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Signs Bill Making Rural Housing More Affordable in Kansas
Next article5-6-22 METS RALLY-BRADY SINGER-NHL-NBA DIRTY PLAY
