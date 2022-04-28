Chiefs to Host Chargers in Home Opener on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, the NFL announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 15 in the season’s first Thursday Night Football game streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Kansas City Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Classic Hits KQNK 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska. In addition to live streaming on Prime Video, the Week 2 game – which will serve as the club’s 2022 home opener – will also air on a local over-the-air affiliate in Kansas City.

“It’s an incredible honor and opportunity to be selected for the inaugural game of Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive streaming partner of Thursday Night Football,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We’re proud that Amazon took this opportunity to showcase our fans and the Arrowhead Experience when we host the Chargers for our home opener at GEHA Field this season and look forward to seeing the rest of our 2022 schedule next month.”

Single-game and group tickets for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football game will go on sale tomorrow. Tickets may be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Ticket delivery will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase Week 2 Thursday Night Football tickets.

In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets for the Week 2 Thursday Night Football game beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

The remainder of the club’s 2022 regular season schedule will be announced on the team’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 12. The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on NFL Network, the NFL App and www.NFL.com beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 12. The NFL will also announce international games on Wednesday, May 4 and other select games throughout the week of May 9 in advance of the league-wide schedule release on May 12.