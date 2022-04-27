Cloud County Community College Named Semifinalist For 2023 Aspen Prize

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 27, 2022 — Today the Aspen Institute announced Cloud County Community College as one of 25 semifinalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, adding a milestone in the award selection process. The $1 million Aspen Prize is the nation’s signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students. In years past, only ten finalists have been named on the road to the winner, and this change is designed to highlight the increased number of colleges across the country doing excellent work.

“We are honored to receive this distinction as one of the top 25 community colleges in America,” said Amber Knoettgen, Cloud County Community College President. “It is especially meaningful because it recognizes the work of our faculty, staff and students in support of Cloud’s mission to prepare students to lead successful lives.”

Awarded every two years, the Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.

“We are thrilled to see America’s community colleges making meaningful and measurable progress, educating people from all backgrounds and preparing them for good jobs,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. He cited graduation rates that have risen more than six percent for all students since 2015, and five percent for students of color. “These twenty-five colleges represent our dreams for a better country and a reinvigorated democracy.”

The semifinalists are:

Amarillo College, Texas

Broward College, Florida

Cloud County Community College, Kansas

Elgin Community College, Illinois

Georgia Highlands College, Georgia

Harper College, Illinois

Hostos Community College (CUNY), New York

Imperial Valley College, California

Itawamba Community College, Mississippi

Kingsborough Community College (CUNY), New York

LaGuardia Community College (CUNY), New York

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mississippi

Moorpark College, California

North Iowa Area Community College, Iowa

Northwest Iowa Community College, Iowa

Pierce College District, Washington

San Jacinto College, Texas

Seminole State College of Florida, Florida

South Florida State College, Florida

South Puget Sound Community College, Washington

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Wisconsin

Southwestern Community College, North Carolina

Tallahassee Community College, Florida

Union County College, New Jersey

Western Technical College, Wisconsin

The Prize selection process began this past October, when the Aspen Institute invited 150 community colleges to apply, based on data showing strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer, and equity. Applications went to a diverse selection committee of 16 higher education experts who reviewed extensive data and application narratives. Next, the committee will review interviews with leadership teams and narrow this selection of 25 semifinalists to 10 finalists, to be announced in early June 2022.

After 10 finalists are announced, next steps include: