Royals at White Sox Game Wednesday Moved To 1:10 PM In Chicago

CHICAGO – Due to a forecast of cold temperatures, the start time for tomorrow’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals has been changed to 1:10 p.m. CT from the originally scheduled time of 6:10 p.m.

Game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for the 6:10 p.m. start will be honored for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch. Fans do not need to exchange any game tickets, parking coupons or Stadium Club passes to attend the rescheduled game.

Parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. and gates at 12:10 p.m. Due to the afternoon start time, the game will not be broadcast on Classic Hits KQNK 102.5 & 106.7 FM.