Governor Laura Kelly Proclaims Today as ‘KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day’

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly welcomed the University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team and Coach Bill Self to the Statehouse to recognize their NCAA Championship victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Governor Kelly signed a proclamation declaring April 25, 2022 as “KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day.”

“It is my great pleasure to welcome the 2022 NCAA Champions, our very own Kansas Jayhawks, to the Statehouse,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “After an incredible season, we all saw this talented team’s grit, determination, and triumph, and I know it wasn’t easy. But, hours of practice, energy, and sacrifice paved the way for a remarkable season full of games that captivated a nation. The entire state of Kansas is so proud of these young men. They’ve brought great pride to Kansas – and so many young players across the state are looking up to them.”

The official proclamation signed by Governor Kelly can be found here.

Derek Nester
