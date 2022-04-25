Search

Kansas City, Kansas, man sentenced to pay more than $21,000 in restitution for insurance fraud

By: Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – (April 25, 2022) – A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced to pay more than $21,000 in restitution for his conviction on insurance fraud charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Larry F. Mason, Jr., 61, of Kansas City, was sentenced April 22 in Wyandotte County District Court by Judge Jennifer L. Myers to repay $21,483.13 in restitution and to serve 24 months of supervised probation. Mason pled guilty to two charges of insurance fraud on March 4.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Insurance Department and Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of the Office of the Attorney General. Investigators determined that Mason filed two fraudulent claims for the alleged theft of a 21-foot boat.

Mason filed his first claim for a stolen boat between February 2018 and May 2018 and was paid $21,483.13 by the insurance carrier. He attempted to file a second claim on a similar boat he alleged was stolen between November 2018 and March 2019. The second claim was not paid due to suspicion of fraud. Investigators determined that boats matching the identification numbers submitted by Mason in both claims were never manufactured.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brandon Hottman of Schmidt’s office.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

