McCormack Named 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Derek Nester
IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior David McCormack is the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday when it named its 2022 Winter Scholar-Athletes of the Year. McCormack joins KU senior Kate Steward who is the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The KU duo was selected in a vote of each sport head coaching group.

McCormack graduated from Kansas in three years with an undergraduate degree in communications studies. The Norfolk, Virginia, forward is studying digital content strategy in graduate school at Kansas with a 3.50 grade point average.

A starter on the 2022 NCAA National Championship team, McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds his senior campaign. He was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team where he averaged 20.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in KU’s two wins versus Villanova and North Carolina. In the title contest against UNC, McCormack posted his 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, McCormack’s 11 double-doubles led the conference in 2021-22. His 7.0 rebounds ranked third in the Big 12 and he was eighth in free throw percentage at 75.6% and ninth in blocked shots per game (0.8). A 2022 All-Big 12 Third Team honoree, last season in 2020-21, McCormack led the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 51.5% and was the first recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year began in the 2012-13 season. McCormack’s honor marks the third time a Kansas student-athlete has been selected as joins two-time recipient Perry Ellis who was named in 2015 and 2016.

