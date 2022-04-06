44.9 F
Chiefs Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Taylor Stallworth Amidst Other Moves

By Derek Nester

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs made an addition to their defensive line on Tuesday, signing veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth away from the Indianapolis Colts.

A four-year veteran, Stallworth tallied 16 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, four tackles-for-loss and three sacks last season while appearing in 16 games (1 start) for Indianapolis. It was a career season for the 26-year-old defensive tackle, whose 22 total pressures ranked fourth on the Colts. He was efficient with those pressures, too. In fact, Stallworth had the most pressures of any interior defensive lineman with fewer than 350 snaps in 2021. He’ll have an opportunity to build on that success with the Chiefs next season.

Stallworth is one of several additions to Kansas City’s defense in recent weeks. The Chiefs signed safety Deon Bush – who recorded five passes defensed and two interceptions last season for Chicago – late last month, and 27-year-old linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. a few days later. Carter started all 17 games for Carolina last season while racking up a career-most 88 tackles. The Chiefs also signed safety Justin Reiddefensive back Luq Barcoo and linebacker Elijah Lee last month to round out Kansas City’s additions on defense.

The six-foot-two, 305-pound Stallworth joins a group of defensive tackles that includes Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders, Lorenzo Neal, Darius Stills and Cortez Broughton.

He’ll now have a chance to show what he can do as the Chiefs’ offseason training program approaches.

