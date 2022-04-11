Independence Man Remains Missing After Two Years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are again seeking information from the public to assist in their efforts to find the person(s) responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster, who went missing two years ago this week.

Detreck Foster was reported missing on May 12, 2020. He was last seen around April 12, 2020 in Independence. KBI agents and detectives from the Independence Police Department suspect foul play in Foster’s disappearance, and believe someone knows information that will help resolve the case. Investigators will continue exploring all tips and leads in this case.

Foster has been described as a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall, weighing approximately 190 lbs. He had black hair and brown eyes.

Detreck was a father, brother, and son and his family is desperate to know what happened to him.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Individuals with information leading to the apprehension of the person(s) responsible for Detreck Foster’s disappearance or murder, are eligible for a $5,000 Governor’s reward.