Kelly signs legislation authorizing Gold Star family memorial at Capitol

TOPEKA — Retired Lt. Gen. Perry Wiggins settled in Kansas after retiring from the U.S. Army and soon learned the state was among the few without a Statehouse memorial honoring families with members who were killed or died while serving in the Armed Forces.

The Kansas Senate and House voted unanimously to rectify that oversight and Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law Senate Bill 330, which authorizes collection of private donations for a monument to be placed on the south side of the Capitol.

Wiggins, executive director of the Governor’s Military Council, said the 44-inch tall memorial would bear the official Gold Star pin and an inscription designating it as a tribute to families that made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our true and unsung heroes of this nation are these families,” said Wiggins, a three-star general who commanded the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley. “Sadly, as a commander I have had to knock on a door to deliver the tragic news of a fallen loved one and have executed one of our nation’s most sacred duties and honored a fallen comrade by presenting a loved one on bended knee our nation’s folded flag on behalf of a grateful nation.”

Kelly said momentum for the Gold Star monument picked up steam when she met in 2020 with Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired U.S. Marine Corps warrant officer and the only living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Williams challenged the governor to work toward establishment of the Gold Star Families Monument on Statehouse grounds.

The legislation prohibited use of public funds for creation or construction of the monument to Gold Star families.

In addition, Kelly signed Senate Bill 300 to amend the Kansas racketeering law to cover a person who engaged in identity theft or identity fraud.

She also put her signature to Senate Bill 367 to require officers to file copies of receipts with the court when property was seized under a search warrant. The bill also set out procedures for destruction of dangerous drugs and the possible return of weapons.

The state’s statute book was amended with Senate Bill 419 to enable certain employees of the Kansas Department of Corrections to attend the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Kelly signed Senate Bill 450 eliminating a requirement that 80% of proceeds from sale of state surplus real estate be conveyed to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.