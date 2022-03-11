17.7 F
Salina
Saturday, March 12, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Kansas Downs TCU; Advances to Big 12 Championship Game

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Behind 22 points from Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji and a career-high 15 from super-senior Mitch Lightfoot, top-seeded Kansas (27-6) rolled past No. 5 seed TCU (20-12), 75-62, in the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship semifinals on Friday night at the T-Mobile Center.

With the win, Kansas advances to the Big 12 Tournament championship game for the 15th time. The Jayhawks are 11-3 in Big 12 title games, with the most recent championship coming in 2018. Kansas will face the winner of No. 3-seed Texas Tech and No. 7-seed Oklahoma in the championship game on Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawks torched the nets in the first half, knocking down 17-of-27 field goal attempts for 63.0 percent shooting as KU built a 44-30 lead at the break. Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 13 points as eight Jayhawks made a field goal in the opening half. KU trailed 4-0 in the early going, but took the lead for good on a Christian Braun three-pointer that made it 10-9 at the 15:18 mark. Braun’s three started an 11-0 Kansas run and the Jayhawks also had runs of 10-2 and 8-2, building a lead as high as 19 points at 44-25.

The second half was filled with highlights for the Jayhawks, who held a lead of at least eight points the entire half and only twice saw its lead dip into single digits. Kansas built its largest lead of the night at 22, 75-53, with 4:27 to play before TCU closed the game on a 9-0 run, holding the Jayhawks scoreless over that span.

As he’s done much of the season, Agbaji paced the Jayhawks, scoring 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field while also recording three rebounds and one blocked shot in 34 minutes of action. Lightfoot was 6-of-8 from the field and hit his first three-pointer of the season as he totaled a career-high 15 points to go along with five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals. Remy Martin also got into double figures with 10 points off the bench.

Kansas shot 50 percent (30-of-60) from the field for the night and knocked down six three-pointers. The Jayhawks turned 18 TCU turnovers into 23 points and outscored the Horned Frogs 42-26 in the paint.

Up Next

Kansas will meet the winner between the semifinal between Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m. CT.

Previous articleRoyals To Wear Jersey Patch In Honor Of The Late Art Stewart For The 2022 Season
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.