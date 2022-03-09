Linn County man arrested for terrorism and criminal threat

LINN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Pleasanton man was arrested Wednesday evening for terrorism and criminal threat.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, Albert C. Hinds, 67, of Pleasanton, was arrested at the Food Fair Super Market in Mound City, Kansas.

The charges allege that in December of 2021 Hinds made threatening statements toward banking personnel and law enforcement officers prompting a temporary shutdown of the Linn County Courthouse.

The Linn County Rural Fire Department also assisted during the arrest. Following his arrest Hinds was booked into the Linn County Jail. He was then transferred to the Bourbon County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.