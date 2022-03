Courtesy of K-State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Nijel Pack had 18 points and Mark Smith chipped in 17 for K-State, but a late 10-2 West Virginia surge in the final five minutes proved to be the difference as the Mountaineers up-ended the Wildcats, 73-67, in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.

The Wildcats finish the regular season with a 14-17 overall record.