Weber Resigns as K-State Men’s Basketball Head Coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber announced today (March 10) that he has resigned from his position at Kansas State.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” said Director of Athletics Gene Taylor. “With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

In 10 seasons as head coach at K-State, Weber amassed a 184-147 overall record, including an 82-98 mark in Big 12 play, with 5 trips to the NCAA Tournament (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and a share of the Big 12 regular season title in both 2013 and 2019. His 2018 team made the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in eight years.

Weber’s 184 wins are the third-most by a head coach in school history, trailing Hall of Famers Jack Hartman and Fred “Tex” Winter. He is the fourth coach (Hartman, Winter and Frank Martin) to take the school to at least five NCAA Tournaments in a tenure. He was named the 2013 Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding the Wildcats to a 27-8 overall record and their first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship.

Weber was named the school’s 24th head coach on March 31, 2012.

Weber, 65, has a compiled a 497-302 overall record in 24 seasons as a head coach, which includes stints at Southern Illinois (1998-2003) and Illinois (2003-11). His teams have participated in postseason play 15 times, including 13 NCAA Tournaments. He has won 15 NCAA Tournament games, including trips to the Sweet 16 in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2018 and the Elite Eight in 2005 and 2018, while he played in the NCAA Championship in 2005.

Weber is one of just 10 Division I coaches to take three schools to the Sweet 16.

The terms of Weber’s contract will be honored by K-State Athletics.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. There is no set timeline to make a hire, and there will be no comment on the search or the candidates until the announcement of the 25th men’s basketball head coach in school history.