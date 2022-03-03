Smoke Advisory System Activated for 2022 Flint Hills Prescribed Burns

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reminds Nebraskans that it’s Flint Hills burning season in Kansas and Oklahoma. Smoke from these fires and throughout the region can negatively impact the air quality of downwind areas, including Nebraska.

DHHS announced the development of a public smoke advisory system for the Flint Hills burns in 2018 and will activate the system again this year. Smoke advisories will be issued when conditions make it likely that the smoke from prescribed burning or wildfires could affect air quality in parts of Nebraska.

These advisories are developed in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), local health departments and districts, and information provided by multiple sources in the region.

Large areas of Flint Hills rangeland in Kansas and Oklahoma are burned during the spring to provide better forage for cattle, help preserve the tallgrass prairie and control invasive plant species. Prescribed burning minimizes risk of wildfires and is effective in managing rangeland resources.

Weather conditions can impact when prescribed burns are conducted and the degree to which air quality is compromised. During a typical year, about 2.4 million acres are burned in the Flint Hills region. In 2021, almost 1.9 million acres were burned and Nebraska experienced 12 days of moderate air quality due to wind conditions.

The fuel load is near normal this year across the Flint Hills, although variation is likely dependent on grazing practices. Current conditions are dry, and a number of wildfires have already occurred, mainly west of the Flint Hills region.

If state and local agencies determine that smoke is likely to impact the air quality in Nebraska, DHHS and NDEE will issue a joint advisory to share the information with the public. Advisories will be based on data provided by multiple sources in the region including the National Weather Service, as well as smoke plume modeling and data from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island and Scottsbluff. Advisories will be posted on the NDEE website at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg. nsf/OnWeb/AirSA, the DHHS website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/pages/ news-releases.aspx and on NDEE and DHHS Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In addition to advisories from DHHS and NDEE, the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department and the Douglas County Health Department may also issue information to advise citizens of air quality impacts in their jurisdictions. Smoke from prescribed burns can cause health problems, including burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.

Here’s how Nebraskans can protect their health on days when smoke is present in their communities:

Keep doors and windows closed and run air conditioners with HEPA filters.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart related illnesses should remain indoors.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

Refer to the latest smoke advisory for additional information.

For current conditions of Nebraska’s air quality and tomorrow’s forecast, visit: https://www.airnow.gov/.

AirNow is a tool that uses the Air Quality Index (AQI) to report air conditions across the country. The AQI uses the following color chart to quickly communicate air quality:

For more information on smoke awareness, visit NDEE’s website at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg. nsf/OnWeb/AirSA

