KU Lawrence, Edwards campuses to begin phasing out indoor mask mandate today

Letter from University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod

Faculty, staff and students,

The Douglas County Commission’s decision to let the county mask mandate expire as planned yesterday reflects the dramatic improvement in our region’s COVID situation. Case rates and hospitalizations continue to fall, and Douglas County is no longer considered an area of high transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For these reasons, today the University of Kansas will begin phasing out our indoor mask mandate on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses. Effective at 5 p.m. today, our mask policy will reflect the following:

Masks will continue to be required in classrooms.

Masks are no longer required in non-classroom settings such as libraries, dining halls, research labs, hallways, athletics facilities, offices, meeting rooms and similar areas.

The only non-classroom settings in which masks are still required are Watkins Health Center, childcare facilities and campus buses.

We realize this will be an adjustment for some individuals, which is why we are taking a phased approach starting with non-classroom spaces. Looking ahead, I expect we will remove the classroom mask requirement after Spring Break. I will communicate our decision to you in advance of the effective date.

Although we are phasing out our mask mandate, individuals should continue to feel comfortable wearing masks wherever they see fit. I know I can count on each of you to respect your fellow Jayhawks’ preferences regarding masks.

Vaccines and testing available on campus

Remember, vaccines and testing are a key reason our university is able to move away from masks. If you have not been vaccinated or boosted, we encourage you to do so. Vaccines and testing are available at no charge at pharmacies and health clinics across the region and on campus at Watkins Health Center.

Thank you

The pandemic has taught us we should expect the unexpected, and if conditions take a turn in the wrong direction, we will adjust as we have in the past. With that said, given the continued decline in COVID case rates and hospitalizations in our region, now is the appropriate time to begin phasing out our mask mandate.

Thank you for continuing to prioritize health and safety on our campus.

Respectfully,

Doug