12.2 F
Salina
Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local NewsNebraska Headlines

Central Valley Ag Announces New Board Leadership

By Derek Nester

(YORK, Neb.) – Central Valley Ag Cooperative has announced a transition of the leadership of its board of directors. Dave Beckman, previous board chairman, has stepped down from chairman. Luke Carlson, a board member from York, Neb., has been unanimously elected to serve as chairman. Dave will continue to serve on the board of directors throughout the year. He plans to help with the transition until his term is up in November 2022.

Luke Carlson with his family during harvest 2020.

Dave Beckman, a producer from Elgin, Neb., began his service on CVA’s predecessor cooperative boards in 1991 when he was elected to Farmers Co-op Exchange (FCX). “I certainly had no intention of serving as a director for 30 years, but the time has passed quickly,” said Dave. His passion for the co-op kept him an active member on the board, eventually taking the chairman position in the mid-90s. Throughout various mergers and acquisitions, Dave held his position as chairman from 1999 until December 2021.

“The opportunity to work with many talented co-op directors and management people, while positioning our cooperative to meet the needs of our owners both today and in the future, is what kept drawing me back to serve,” stated Beckman. “I have been blessed to serve as board chairman for many years, that responsibility has now been passed to Luke Carlson. Luke has shown great leadership in the boardroom, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Carlson produces corn and soybeans near Silver Creek, Neb.; he is passionate about the agricultural industry and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science from Northwest Missouri State University. He has served as a leader for various local organizations, such as the York County Farm Bureau and the Polk County Recreation Association. Luke served as an associate director on the Central Valley Ag board for one year before being elected to the board by the patrons in 2017. He has completed all four phases of the cooperative council director training and has attended FC Services Advanced Governance Series Director Training.

“I would like to thank Dave for his years of leadership and dedication to CVA. His guidance has placed CVA into a position to maintain relevance in an extremely competitive marketplace for generations to come,” said Luke. “It is my honor and pleasure to serve as the next chairman of Central Valley Ag. I look forward to working together with the board and management to strategically guide CVA.”

Mark Philips of Akron, Iowa, will serve alongside Luke as vice chairman, and Jacob Porter of Mankato, Kansas, will serve as secretary on the Central Valley Ag board of directors.

Previous articleOngoing Top Of Hour Updates On The Ukrainian Conflict On All Stations – Click Here For ABC News Live
Next article‘Worry about the Indians raiding’: Kansas education commissioner under fire for conference joke
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.