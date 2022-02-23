KSHSAA Sub-State Basketball Sites & Brackets Released

All schools participating in the girls and boys series will be divided into (7) classes/divisions.

The KSHSAA will host seven state tournaments for boy and girls March 9-12, 2022.

STATE TOURNAMENT SITES

Class 6A –Wichita State University-Koch Arena, Taegen Carr, Manager

Class 5A –Emporia-White Auditorium, Tom McEvoy, Manager

Class 4A –Salina-Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Kasey Hanney, Manager

Class 3A –HCC-Hutchinson Sports Arena, Steven Kappenman, Manager

Class 2A –KSU-Bramlage Coliseum, Karen Hibbard, Manager

Class 1A DI –Dodge City-United Wireless Arena, Shawn Steiner, Manager

Class 1A DII –Barton Community College, Trevor Rolfs, Manager

2022 Sub-State Assignments

(*Indicates Boys Team Only, **Indicates Girls Team)

Following are the sites, managers and assignments for girls and boys sub-state basketball tournaments. The Kansas State High School Activities Association and its member schools sponsor these tournaments for the girls and boys in the state of Kansas.

Classes 6A, 5A, 4A

These classes will have 36 schools in each class. These schools have been divided into 2 groups of 18 on a geographical basis.

Each group of 18 schools will conduct 4 sub-state tournaments. There will be four 4-team tournaments. The teams seeded #17 and #18 may play on Monday, February 28.

The top seeded team will host all games.

Seeding will be completed on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.

Tuesday, March 1 will be semifinals for 4A Girls, 5A Boys and 6A Girls at the higher seeded team.

Wednesday, March 2 will be semifinals for 4A Boys, 5A Girls and 6A Boys at the higher seeded team.

Friday, March 4 will be finals for 4A Girls, 5A Boys and 6A Girls at the higher seeded team.

Saturday, March 5 will be finals for 4A Boys, 5A Girls and 6A Boys at the higher seeded team.

CLASS 6A SUB-STATES

(March 1 – March 5)

East — Dr. John Johnson, Shawnee Mission South HS, Seeding Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Gardner Edgerton HS, Kansas City-JC Harmon HS, Kansas City-Wyandotte HS, Lawrence HS, Olathe East HS, Olathe North HS, Olathe Northwest HS, Olathe South HS, Olathe West HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS, Shawnee Mission East HS, Shawnee Mission North HS, Shawnee Mission Northwest HS, Shawnee Mission South HS, Shawnee Mission West HS

West — J. Means, Wichita-USD #259, Seeding Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Derby HS, Dodge City HS, Garden City HS, Haysville-Campus, Hutchinson HS, Junction City HS, Lawrence-Free State HS, Liberal HS, Manhattan HS, Topeka HS, Topeka-Washburn Rural HS, Wichita-East HS, Wichita-Heights HS, Wichita-North HS, Wichita-Northwest HS, Wichita-South HS, Wichita-Southeast HS, Wichita-West HS

CLASS 5A SUB-STATES

(March 1 – March 5)

East — Gary Mattingly, Lansing HS, Seeding Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Basehor-Linwood HS, Bonner Springs HS, De Soto HS, Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS, Kansas City-Piper HS, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Kansas City-Turner HS, Kansas City-Washington HS, Lansing HS, Leavenworth HS, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Pittsburg HS, Shawnee-Mill Valley HS, Spring Hill HS, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS, Topeka-Highland Park HS

West — Brian Becker, Newton HS, Seeding Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Andover Central HS, Andover HS, Arkansas City HS, Emporia HS, Goddard HS, Goddard-Eisenhower HS, Great Bend HS, Hays HS, Maize HS, Maize South HS, Newton HS, Salina-Central HS, Salina-South HS, Topeka West HS, Topeka-Seaman HS, Valley Center HS, Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS

CLASS 4A SUB-STATES

(March 1 – March 5)

East — Cara Kimberlin, Eudora HS, Seeding Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Altamont-Labette County HS, Atchison HS, Baldwin HS, Chanute HS, Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS, Eudora HS, Fort Scott HS, Holton HS, Independence HS, Iola HS, Louisburg HS, Ottawa HS, Paola HS, Parsons HS, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS, Tonganoxie HS, Topeka-Hayden HS, Wamego HS

West — Justin Seuser, Buhler HS, Seeding Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Abilene HS, Andale HS, Augusta HS, Buhler HS, Chapman HS, Clay Center Community HS, Clearwater HS, Concordia HS, El Dorado HS, McPherson HS, Mulvane HS, Pratt HS, Rose Hill HS, St. George-Rock Creek HS, Towanda-Circle HS, Ulysses HS, Wellington HS, Winfield HS

Class 3A, 2A

Class 2A will have 66 schools and 3A will have 64 schools per class. These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of eight/nine schools. Groupings are based on a geographical basis after host sites are determined.

Seeding will be completed on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.

Monday, February 28 Class 3A Boys and 2A Girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Tuesday, March 1 Class 3A Girls and 2A Boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Thursday, March 3 Class 3A Boys and 2A Girls will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.

Friday, March 4 Class 3A Girls and 2A Boys will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.

Saturday, March 5 Class 2A Girls and Class 3A boys will play at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Class 3A Girls and Class 2A boys will play at 7:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

CLASS 3A SUB-STATES

(February 28 – March 5)

Fredonia HS – Brian Smith, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Baxter Springs HS, Caney Valley HS, Cherryvale HS, Columbus HS, Fredonia HS\Longton-Elk Valley HS, Galena HS, Neodesha HS, Riverton HS

Goodland HS – Marty Lehman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Colby HS, Goodland HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hoisington HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS, Russell HS, Scott Community HS

Kingman HS – Roland Van Wyhe (CMAA), Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Cimarron HS, Holcomb HS, Hugoton HS, Kingman HS, Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS, Lakin HS, Larned HS

LaCygne-Prairie View HS – Mark Hough, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Burlington HS, Eureka HS, Frontenac HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, Girard HS, Humboldt HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Osawatomie HS

Minneapolis HS – Ryan Mortimer, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Beloit HS, Council Grove HS, Ellsworth HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Lyons HS, Minneapolis HS, Riley County HS

Nickerson HS – Jon McLean, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Cheney HS, Douglass HS, Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Nickerson HS, Wichita Collegiate HS, Wichita-Trinity Academy

Pomona-West Franklin HS – Kris Hassler, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Osage City HS, Perry-Lecompton HS, Pomona-West Franklin HS, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville HS

Silver Lake HS – Warren Bledsoe, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Hiawatha HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Marysville HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Rossville HS, Sabetha HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS, Silver Lake HS

CLASS 2A SUB-STATES

(February 28 – March 5)

Belleville-Republic County HS – Alan Sheets, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Belleville-Republic County HS, Bennington HS, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Herington HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS, St. Marys HS, Wabaunsee

Dexter HS – Beth Pudden, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Belle Plaine HS, Conway Springs HS, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Garden Plain HS, Howard-West Elk HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Sedan HS, Wichita-The Independent HS

Lyndon HS – Tanner Smith, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Allen-Northern Heights HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon HS, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy

Plainville HS – Chris Drees, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Ellis HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Oakley HS, Plainville HS, Smith Center HS, St. Francis HS\Bird City-Cheylin HS, WaKeeney-Trego Community HS

Sublette HS – Lyle Befort, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Elkhart HS, Ellinwood HS, Johnson-Stanton County HS, Medicine Lodge HS, Pratt-Skyline HS, Sterling HS, Sublette HS, Syracuse HS

Uniontown HS – Jim Mason, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Arma-Northeast HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Erie HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS, Pleasanton HS, Uniontown HS, Yates Center HS

Valley Falls HS – Stacy Cervantez, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Horton HS, Jackson Heights, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Riverside , Valley Falls HS, Winchester-Jefferson County North HS

Whitewater-Remington HS – Matt Regier, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Elbing-Berean Academy, Hillsboro HS, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS, Inman HS, Marion HS, Moundridge HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS, Sedgwick HS, Whitewater-Remington HS

Classes 1A Division I & Division II

Sub-state seeding will be on Saturday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.

Thursday, February 24 1A Div. I & II boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Friday, February 25 1A Div. I & II girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Thursday, March 3 1A Div. I & II boys will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.

Friday, March 4 1A Div. I & II girls will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.

Saturday, March 5 will be a boys championship game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a girls championship game at 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 1A DI SUB-STATES

(February 24 – March 5)

Burrton HS – Terry Bruton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Burrton HS, Canton-Galva HS, Goessel HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Little River HS, Macksville HS, St. John-Hudson HS

Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS – Kieran Wurtz, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Lincoln HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Solomon HS, Washington County HS

Frankfort HS – Vicki Adams, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Centralia HS, Frankfort HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Onaga HS, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School, Troy HS

Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS – Trent Bright, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, Kinsley HS, La Crosse HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Ness City HS, Quinter HS

Montezuma-South Gray HS – Mark Applegate, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Coldwater-South Central HS, Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Meade HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Satanta HS, Spearville HS

Olpe HS – Chris Schmidt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Burlingame HS, Colony-Crest HS, Madison/Hamilton, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS, Olpe HS, Oswego HS, St. Paul HS

Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS – Craig Batchman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Atwood-Rawlins County HS, Downs-Lakeside HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Osborne HS, **Stockton HS, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Victoria HS

Udall HS – Wyatt Williams, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Burden-Central HS, Norwich HS, Oxford HS, Pretty Prairie HS, Udall HS, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita

CLASS 1A DII SUB-STATES

(February 24 – March 5)

Axtell HS – Jayson Tynon, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Axtell HS, Hanover HS, Linn HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Wakefield HS, Wetmore HS

Beloit-St. John’s HS (Games played at Beloit HS) – Joe Holdren, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Almena-Northern Valley HS, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Logan HS\Palco HS, Natoma HS, Scandia-Pike Valley HS

Caldwell HS – Sean Blosser, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Argonia HS, Attica HS, Caldwell HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS, South Haven HS, Wichita-Central Christian Academy

Claflin-Central Plains HS – Pat Stiles, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Central Plains, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Otis-Bison HS, Rural Vista (Hope/White City), Tescott HS, Wilson HS

Fowler HS – Jenny Faurot, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Ashland HS, Bucklin HS, Deerfield HS, Fowler HS, Ingalls HS, Moscow HS, Rolla HS

Lebo HS – Dennis Becker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS, Chetopa HS, Hartford HS, Lebo HS, Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS, Marais Des Cygnes Valley , Waverly HS

Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS – Brad Willems, Manager [Boys] [Girls]

Brewster HS\Winona-Triplains HS, Dighton HS, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Rexford-Golden Plains HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS, WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy)