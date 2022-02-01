UPDATE: Homicide investigation in Osborne County

OSBORNE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office again ask for the public’s assistance as they investigate the murder of 48-year-old Calvin Beams of Downs.

It is believed Beams was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2021. He was reported missing on Nov. 4, and his body was then discovered by a farmer in a field south of Downs on Nov. 8.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online athttps://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.