KDWPT Launches CampIt KS, HuntFish KS Mobile Apps

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) is proud to announce the arrival of the department’s first-ever mobile apps, CampIt KS and HuntFish KS – making Kansas outdoors more accessible than ever before. The innovative mobile apps allow users to seamlessly reserve campsites and buy licenses – anytime, anywhere, and from any mobile device.

Through the CampIt KS mobile app, state park visitors can easily reserve campgrounds, lodging, day-use facilities and more. Directions, contact information, and important alerts are also available for each state park, providing state park visitors with the information they need all in one location.

With the new HuntFish KS mobile app, hunters and anglers can purchase their favorite licenses and permits remotely, and store them electronically on their mobile device. Links to current seasons, limits, and regulations are also available, providing outdoor enthusiasts with the most up-to-date information on-the-go.

Search “CampIt KS” or “HuntFish KS” in the Google Play or Apple Stores on your phone.